Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,707,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 961,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Halliburton worth $3,775,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

