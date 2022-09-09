Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.65 Billion Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Kroger worth $4,649,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $236,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.36 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

