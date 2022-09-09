Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Exelon worth $71,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after acquiring an additional 289,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

