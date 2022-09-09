National Pension Service Acquires 21,796 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Carrier Global worth $61,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 274,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 72,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

NYSE CARR opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

