500 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,106.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

NYSE:NOC opened at $489.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

