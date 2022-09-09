3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 52-Week High at $116,250.00

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £1,162.50 ($1,404.66) and last traded at GBX 1,175 ($14.20), with a volume of 977901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($14.20).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,840 ($22.23) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.84).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,244.86. The stock has a market cap of £11.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.36), for a total transaction of £159,595.80 ($192,841.71).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

