3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 52-Week High at $116,250.00

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £1,162.50 ($1,404.66) and last traded at GBX 1,175 ($14.20), with a volume of 977901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($14.20).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,840 ($22.23) to GBX 1,860 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.84).
3i Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,244.86. The stock has a market cap of £11.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
About 3i Group
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
Further Reading
