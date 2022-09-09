Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Down 20%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 201,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 121,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada Carbon Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

About Canada Carbon

(Get Rating)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

See Also

