Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $12.31 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.