New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 15.8%

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 15.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 327,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 199,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 28.96, a quick ratio of 28.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.76 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

