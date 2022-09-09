Pearson (LON:PSON) Hits New 1-Year High at $901.20

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 901.20 ($10.89) and last traded at GBX 897.20 ($10.84), with a volume of 789313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 896 ($10.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 742 ($8.97) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 876.40 ($10.59).

Pearson Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 831.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 777.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,506.67.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pearson

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 6.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

