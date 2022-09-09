Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 438,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 175,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,646 shares during the period. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 171,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $20.98 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.