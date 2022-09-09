Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

