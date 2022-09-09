Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 386 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

