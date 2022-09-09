Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207,619 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,416,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

