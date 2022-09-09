Gameswap Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $5,689.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

