Wall Street Games (WSG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $331,809.00

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $743,196.06 and approximately $331,809.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games (CRYPTO:WSG) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. The official website for Wall Street Games is wsg.gg. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

