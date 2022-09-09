Bank of America Upgrades Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) to Buy

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $489.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 28.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.