The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

