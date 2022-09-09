Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIMC. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

