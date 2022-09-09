APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading Down 4.5%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.12. 51,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,478,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

APA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

