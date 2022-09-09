Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Earnings Miss

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 216,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.23.

The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.