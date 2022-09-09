Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 177.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 93.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $233.72 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

