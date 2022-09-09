Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 5.4%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.83 and last traded at $68.83. Approximately 1,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 630,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.52.

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

