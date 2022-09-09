Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 5.4%

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 21,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,609,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,700 shares of company stock worth $1,125,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,625,000 after buying an additional 469,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,039,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,781,000 after buying an additional 107,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

