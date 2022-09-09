Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.26 Million in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,368 shares of company stock worth $1,666,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $81.46 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.54. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

