Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading Down 5.2%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.80. 3,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 590,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $553.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $989,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,150. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 78,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.