Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 21,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,609,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock worth $1,125,609. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

