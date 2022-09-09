Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Down 5.5%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 187,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,037,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,097,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,445 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

