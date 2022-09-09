Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,619,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

