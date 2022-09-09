GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 9.5%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.40. 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GHRS. HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.
GH Research Trading Up 2.8 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.
About GH Research
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
