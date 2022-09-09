GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Down 9.5%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.40. 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHRS. HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

About GH Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.