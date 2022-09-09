Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 4.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 201,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,114,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

