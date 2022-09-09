Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 4.8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.69. 36,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,336,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 135.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after buying an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after buying an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

