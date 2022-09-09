Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.80. 16,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,653,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Enovix Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Insider Activity

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

