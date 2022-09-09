Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 4.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.98. 201,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,114,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 168,277 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,985 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

