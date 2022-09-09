Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Up 4.9%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 3,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,460,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

