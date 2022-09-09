20,325 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

