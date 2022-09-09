iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.13. 1,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 684,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 54,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after acquiring an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

