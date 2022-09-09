Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Up 4.5%

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.39. 126,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,829,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. TheStreet cut shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,799 shares of company stock worth $1,598,285 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twitter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.