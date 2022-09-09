TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 4.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 16,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,456,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

About TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after purchasing an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,379,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

