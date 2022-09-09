TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 4.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 16,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,456,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Featured Stories
