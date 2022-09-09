Offshift Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Offshift has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $73,909.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006307 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

