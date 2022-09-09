CUDOS Achieves Market Cap of $26.28 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $26.28 million and $315,118.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CRYPTO:CUDOS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,438,320,221 coins. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUDOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.