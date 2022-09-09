NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Down 6.4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 7,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,130,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 204,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,950,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

