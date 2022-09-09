Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 93,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,708,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.43.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

