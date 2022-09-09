UBS Group Begins Coverage on Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 42.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More

