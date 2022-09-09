Guggenheim Downgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Neutral

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

ENPH stock opened at $317.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,853 shares of company stock valued at $22,989,319. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.