Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.00. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

