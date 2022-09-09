Bank of America Lowers American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Neutral

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.87 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 243,792 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

