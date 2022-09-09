Morgan Stanley Lowers ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Equal Weight

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE ADCT opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.44% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

