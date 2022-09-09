Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,025 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWB stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $227.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

