Mather Group LLC. Buys 23,377 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 458.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

